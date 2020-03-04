Kylian Mbappe hat-trick sends Paris St-Germain to French Cup final

Kylian Mbappe has scored six goals in his last three games for Paris St-Germain

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain thrashed Lyon to reach a sixth consecutive French Cup final.

Martin Terrier gave Lyon the lead but Mbappe levelled from inches out and Neymar scored a penalty after Marcal's handball, which earned the Lyon player a second yellow card.

Mbappe scored a brilliant second as he won the ball in his own half before going all the way and scoring.

Pablo Sarabia added a fourth before Mbappe's third in injury time.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face Saint-Etienne or Rennes - who meet in the other semi-final on Thursday - in the final on 25 April.

The French champions lost on penalties to Rennes in last season's final after winning the previous four.

PSG are unbeaten in 23 domestic games. They sit 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and face Lyon in the French League Cup final on 4 April.