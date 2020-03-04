Kylian Mbappe hat-trick sends Paris St-Germain to French Cup final
-
- From the section European Football
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain thrashed Lyon to reach a sixth consecutive French Cup final.
Martin Terrier gave Lyon the lead but Mbappe levelled from inches out and Neymar scored a penalty after Marcal's handball, which earned the Lyon player a second yellow card.
Mbappe scored a brilliant second as he won the ball in his own half before going all the way and scoring.
Pablo Sarabia added a fourth before Mbappe's third in injury time.
Thomas Tuchel's side will face Saint-Etienne or Rennes - who meet in the other semi-final on Thursday - in the final on 25 April.
The French champions lost on penalties to Rennes in last season's final after winning the previous four.
PSG are unbeaten in 23 domestic games. They sit 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and face Lyon in the French League Cup final on 4 April.
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14DuboisBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAndersenat 75'minutes
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Denayer
- 20Marçal de OliveiraBooked at 61mins
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 21Toko Ekambi
- 29Tousart
- 8Aouar
- 7TerrierSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 83'minutes
- 9DembeleSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Andersen
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 10Traoré
- 19Gouiri
- 22de Souza Oliveira
- 25Caqueret
- 30Tatarusanu
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12MeunierBooked at 55mins
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 20KurzawaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBernatat 81'minutes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forVerrattiat 65'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 19Sarabia
- 10NeymarBooked at 85mins
- 9CavaniSubstituted forIcardiat 76'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 6Verratti
- 11Di María
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 18Icardi
- 23Draxler
- 33Kouassi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7