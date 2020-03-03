Welsh Cup: Prestatyn Town beat Flint to reach semi-finals

Welsh Cup
The first Welsh Cup was won by Wrexham, who beat Druids in 1878

Prestatyn Town will face holders New Saints in the Welsh Cup semi-finals after a 1-0 win at Flint Town United.

Jack Kenny scored the only goal of the game to secure victory in the quarter-final tie, which had been postponed last Friday.

Neil Gibson's side, who are runaway leaders of the Cymru North, will appear in the semi-finals for the first time since 2013.

They won the competition for the only time in their history that year, beating Bangor City in the final.

