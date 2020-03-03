Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker apologises for 'letting down' club and fans

Steven Gerrard opted not to select Alfredo Morelos for the cup defeat at Hearts

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has apologised to the club and the fans after he "let them down" by coming back late from compassionate leave.

Manager Steven Gerrard did not select Morelos for Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat by Hearts after his delayed return from Colombia.

Morelos' absence left Rangers with only one fit senior striker at Tynecastle.

"I understand that people inside and outside the club are disappointed that I let them down," Morelos said.

"It was never my intention to do so. Everyone at Rangers and the fans have given me so much love that I'm so grateful for and I just want to show everyone on the pitch how much Rangers means to me."

Before the match on Saturday, Gerrard said Morelos had been granted leave to return to his homeland to deal with a family issue, as he was suspended for the midweek Europa League meeting with Braga.

Rangers progressed to the last 16 without him, but the 23-year-old - who has scored 29 goals this season but only once since Boxing Day - missed training the following day which led to his exclusion from the squad to face Hearts.

It left Gerrard with only Jermain Defoe to play up front, but the former England striker was only fit enough for the bench having been out for a month, while Florian Kamberi was cup-tied.

But the Rangers manager confirmed on Tuesday that Morelos would be available for selection for Wednesday's Premiership meeting with Hamilton Academical.

"It is important we are not stubborn and let it fester," Gerrard said. "It is important we move on from these situations, it is dealt with strongly - which it has been - and we move forward."