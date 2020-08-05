Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Rangers

Rangers suffered their first home defeat in Europe since 2011 in the first leg

Europa League last-16 second leg: Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers Venue: BayArena Date: Thursday, 6 August Time: 17:55 BST

Having lost by a two-goal margin at home, Rangers face an uphill battle to reach the Europa League quarter-finals as they prepare to play the delayed second leg of their tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

The winners will take on Inter Milan or Getafe in the last eight next Monday.

Leverkusen, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga, have not played since their German Cup final defeat by Bayern Munich on 4 July.

Rangers opened the new season with a comfortable 1-0 victory at Aberdeen on Saturday.

What happened in the first leg?

The Germans are strong favourites to progress after easing to a 3-1 victory at Ibrox on 12 March.

Kai Havertz scored the opener from the penalty spot after after a VAR check for handball against George Edmundson.

Charles Aranguiz crashed in a second after the break, with Rangers replying via an Edmundson header.

The visitors then took control when Leon Bailey lofted home a clever third goal on 88 minutes.

Team news

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is suspended and defender Nikola Katic is out with a long-term injury.

Summer arrivals Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Jon McLaughlin are not eligible, but Andy Firth has been added to the squad as back up goalkeeper.

Wes Foderingham, Matt Polster, Sheyi Ojo, Andy Halliday and Florian Kamberi, all on the bench in the first leg, have since left the club.

Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten, who were signed on Tuesday, will join up with the squad after the tie.

Leverkusen are without suspended duo Kerem Demirbay and Mitchell Weiser, who both played at Ibrox, while Nadiem Amiri is in precautionary quarantine having had contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Paulinho is out after rupturing a cruciate ligament and Karim Bellarabi is struggling with a muscle problem, but star midfielder Havertz will play despite being linked with a move to Chelsea.

What do they say?

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The plan is to try and start on the front foot and get that first goal to make it interesting. We are disappointed with the result from the first leg but we are over here to give it everything we have got."

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz: "I don't think it's a formality at all. If a player tells me that I would blame him for saying that. Of course, winning at Ibrox 3-1 was a great result, but it won't be easy at all. Just look at the preparations Rangers have doing. They kept clean sheets throughout all their pre-season friendlies so it won't be an easy match at all tomorrow."

Match stats

This will be the fourth meeting of the sides in this competition. Both teams have won once. Rangers' victory came in Germany, a 2-1 triumph in the last 32 of the 1998-99 Uefa Cup.

That win was the Ibrox side's only success in their last 19 matches in Germany (D8 L10), failing to score in 14 of those games.

Leverkusen will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007-08.

Rangers last reached the quarter finals in 2007-08 when they were losing finalists.

Alfredo Morelos has been involved in seven of Rangers' 13 Europa League goals in this campaign (6 goals, 1 assist).