Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
B Leverkusen17:55Rangers
Venue: BayArena

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Rangers

Rangers suffered their first home defeat in Europe since 2011 in the first leg
Rangers suffered their first home defeat in Europe since 2011 in the first leg
Europa League last-16 second leg: Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers
Venue: BayArena Date: Thursday, 6 August Time: 17:55 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Having lost by a two-goal margin at home, Rangers face an uphill battle to reach the Europa League quarter-finals as they prepare to play the delayed second leg of their tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

The winners will take on Inter Milan or Getafe in the last eight next Monday.

Leverkusen, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga, have not played since their German Cup final defeat by Bayern Munich on 4 July.

Rangers opened the new season with a comfortable 1-0 victory at Aberdeen on Saturday.

What happened in the first leg?

The Germans are strong favourites to progress after easing to a 3-1 victory at Ibrox on 12 March.

Kai Havertz scored the opener from the penalty spot after after a VAR check for handball against George Edmundson.

Charles Aranguiz crashed in a second after the break, with Rangers replying via an Edmundson header.

The visitors then took control when Leon Bailey lofted home a clever third goal on 88 minutes.

Team news

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is suspended and defender Nikola Katic is out with a long-term injury.

Summer arrivals Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Jon McLaughlin are not eligible, but Andy Firth has been added to the squad as back up goalkeeper.

Wes Foderingham, Matt Polster, Sheyi Ojo, Andy Halliday and Florian Kamberi, all on the bench in the first leg, have since left the club.

Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten, who were signed on Tuesday, will join up with the squad after the tie.

Leverkusen are without suspended duo Kerem Demirbay and Mitchell Weiser, who both played at Ibrox, while Nadiem Amiri is in precautionary quarantine having had contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Paulinho is out after rupturing a cruciate ligament and Karim Bellarabi is struggling with a muscle problem, but star midfielder Havertz will play despite being linked with a move to Chelsea.

What do they say?

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The plan is to try and start on the front foot and get that first goal to make it interesting. We are disappointed with the result from the first leg but we are over here to give it everything we have got."

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz: "I don't think it's a formality at all. If a player tells me that I would blame him for saying that. Of course, winning at Ibrox 3-1 was a great result, but it won't be easy at all. Just look at the preparations Rangers have doing. They kept clean sheets throughout all their pre-season friendlies so it won't be an easy match at all tomorrow."

Match stats

  • This will be the fourth meeting of the sides in this competition. Both teams have won once. Rangers' victory came in Germany, a 2-1 triumph in the last 32 of the 1998-99 Uefa Cup.
  • That win was the Ibrox side's only success in their last 19 matches in Germany (D8 L10), failing to score in 14 of those games.
  • Leverkusen will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007-08.
  • Rangers last reached the quarter finals in 2007-08 when they were losing finalists.
  • Alfredo Morelos has been involved in seven of Rangers' 13 Europa League goals in this campaign (6 goals, 1 assist).

Can you name the last Rangers team to play Bayer Leverkusen?

Score: 0 / 11
05:00
You scored 0/11
Copy and share link

HintPlayer

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you