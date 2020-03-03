Marta Tejedor: Birmingham City Women part company with manager

Marta Tejedor previously led CD Tacon to the Spanish Second Division title

Birmingham City have parted company with manager Marta Tejedor by mutual consent, with the club second from bottom in the Women's Super League.

The 51-year-old former Chile and Peru women's national team boss had been in the role at Blues since January 2019.

First-team coach Charlie Baxter will take charge as interim head coach while the club search for Tejedor's sucessor.

"The club believes the move is in the best interests of both parties," a Birmingham City statement said.

"Currently Blues are second from bottom in the table and our recent league results were a major factor for this change."

Spaniard Tejedor arrived following the departure of former manager Marc Skinner midway through last term, as Skinner took up the head coach role at Orlando Pride in the United States.

Blues were fourth in the WSL when Tejedor took over and they finished in the same position at the end of last term.

But Tejedor's side have won just twice in their 13 league games so far in 2019-20, scoring only five WSL goals - the fewest in the top flight.

That sees the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners sitting just one point above the drop zone, albeit with a game in hand on bottom club Liverpool, who occupy the only relegation spot.

Several of the West Midlands side's best players left last summer, including England striker Ellen White, who signed for Manchester City.