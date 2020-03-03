Nations League 2020-21: Scotland face Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel

Ikechi Anya scored in a 1-0 win in Prague the last time Scotland met the Czech Republic

Scotland have been drawn against Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel in the 2020-21 Nations League following Tuesday's draw in Amsterdam.

It pits Steve Clarke's against a Israeli side who his team will face in this month's semi-final play-off for this year's Euro 2020 finals.

Andi Herzog's side are ranked 93rd in the world - the lowest of any side in Nations League, League B.

Jaroslav Silhavy's Czechs are 45th and Pavel Hapal's Slovaks 32nd.

Scotland were among the second group of seeds for the League B part of the draw and avoided a re-match with Russia, to whom they lost home and away when finishing a distant third in a Euro 2020 qualifying group won comfortably by Belgium.

Clarke's side could have also been paired with the higher-ranked Wales and Austria.

All the sides in Pot 3 were also ranked higher than Scotland, but Slovakia are the last top 50 side they beat in a competitive match, back in October 2017.

Israel finished behind Scotland in their inaugural Nations League, League C group two years ago, with the home side winning both games.

Both were promoted to League B and have also progressed to a one-off semi-final at Hampden Park on 26 March for the right to visit Norway or Serbia in a final five days later to decide which side will qualify for the Euro finals.

Nations League, League B draw

Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group 2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group 4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria