Scott McKenna: Aberdeen and Scotland defender likely to miss rest of season

Scott McKenna was injured against St Mirren on Saturday

Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna is likely to miss the rest of the season through injury, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed.

The 23-year-old injured his hamstring during Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final win over St Mirren.

It rules McKenna out of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at home to Israel on 26 March and a potential final five days later.

"Scott's scan results were the worst possible news for us," McInnes said.

"It's similar to the injury Funso Ojo suffered and he could be out for the rest of the season."

The midfielder was sidelined for three months from September.

McInnes has added 19-year-old defender Jack Mackenzie, who has yet to make a first-team appearance, to his squad ahead of Wednesday's trip to face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

The manager said that Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson, who has only made 12 appearances since arriving from Derby County in the summer because of injury problems, will not be risked because of Rugby Park's artificial surface.

"The seriousness of injuries to key players has been very frustrating, but it's important we focus on the players who are available," McInnes added.

"We have to deal with it and continue to fight to get third in the table and through to the Scottish Cup final. It's important we go to the semi-final on the back of good league form and tomorrow will be another tough match."

Aberdeen sit fourth in the Premiership, one point behind Motherwell and are nine points and three places above Wednesday's hosts.