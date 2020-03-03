SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White 'still can't stand' VAR after World Cup decision

By Emma Sanders

BBC Sport in Orlando

Ellen White, England Lionesses
Ellen White thought she had made it 2-2 against the US in the World Cup but VAR deemed her to be marginally offside

England striker Ellen White says she still "can't stand video assistant referees" after having a goal ruled out in the World Cup semi-final defeat by the USA last summer.

White thought she had equalised to make it 2-2 in the second half before VAR deemed her to be marginally offside.

USA went on to win 2-1 after Steph Houghton had a late penalty saved and centre-back Millie Bright was sent off.

"I do sit at home and think 'ahh, I just can't stand VAR!'," said White.

"My husband will say the same thing! It's frustrating. I still get a lot of people saying stuff about VAR. It really irritates me but it is what it is - that's just football."

England play the USA in Thursday's SheBelieves Cup match in Orlando.

England also face Spain and Japan in the round-robin event in America this week, travelling to New Jersey and then Frisco after their opening match against world champions USA in Orlando.

