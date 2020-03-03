Nations League draw: England face Belgium, Wales play Republic of Ireland

Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku, England, Belgium
England lost to Belgium twice at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

England will play Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.

Wales will face the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Bulgaria in League B, while Northern Ireland are grouped with Austria, Norway and Romania.

Scotland, also in League B, will play the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel.

The first group games take place in September this year, with the finals scheduled for the summer.

Groups in full:

League A
Group oneGroup twoGroup threeGroup four
NetherlandsEnglandPortugalSwitzerland
ItalyBelgiumFranceSpain
Bosnia and HerzegovinaDenmarkSwedenUkraine
PolandIcelandCroatiaGermany
League B
Group oneGroup twoGroup threeGroup four
RomaniaIsraelHungaryBulgaria
Northern IrelandSlovakiaTurkeyRepublic of Ireland
NorwayScotlandSerbiaFinland
AustriaCzech RepublicRussiaWales
League C
Group oneGroup twoGroup threeGroup four
AzerbaijanArmeniaMoldovaKazakhstan
LuxembourgEstoniaSloveniaLithuania
CyprusNorth MacedoniaKosovoBelarus
MontenegroGeorgiaGreeceAlbania
League D
Group oneGroup two
MaltaSan Marino
AndorraLiechtenstein
LatviaGibraltar
Faroe Islands

More to follow.

