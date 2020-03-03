Nations League draw: England face Belgium, Wales play Republic of Ireland

England lost to Belgium twice at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

England will play Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.

Wales will face the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Bulgaria in League B, while Northern Ireland are grouped with Austria, Norway and Romania.

Scotland, also in League B, will play the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel.

The first group games take place in September this year, with the finals scheduled for the summer.

Groups in full:

League A Group one Group two Group three Group four Netherlands England Portugal Switzerland Italy Belgium France Spain Bosnia and Herzegovina Denmark Sweden Ukraine Poland Iceland Croatia Germany

League B Group one Group two Group three Group four Romania Israel Hungary Bulgaria Northern Ireland Slovakia Turkey Republic of Ireland Norway Scotland Serbia Finland Austria Czech Republic Russia Wales

League C Group one Group two Group three Group four Azerbaijan Armenia Moldova Kazakhstan Luxembourg Estonia Slovenia Lithuania Cyprus North Macedonia Kosovo Belarus Montenegro Georgia Greece Albania

League D Group one Group two Malta San Marino Andorra Liechtenstein Latvia Gibraltar Faroe Islands

More to follow.