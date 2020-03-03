Nations League draw: England face Belgium, Wales play Republic of Ireland
England will play Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.
Wales will face the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Bulgaria in League B, while Northern Ireland are grouped with Austria, Norway and Romania.
Scotland, also in League B, will play the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel.
The first group games take place in September this year, with the finals scheduled for the summer.
Groups in full:
|League A
|Group one
|Group two
|Group three
|Group four
|Netherlands
|England
|Portugal
|Switzerland
|Italy
|Belgium
|France
|Spain
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Denmark
|Sweden
|Ukraine
|Poland
|Iceland
|Croatia
|Germany
|League B
|Group one
|Group two
|Group three
|Group four
|Romania
|Israel
|Hungary
|Bulgaria
|Northern Ireland
|Slovakia
|Turkey
|Republic of Ireland
|Norway
|Scotland
|Serbia
|Finland
|Austria
|Czech Republic
|Russia
|Wales
|League C
|Group one
|Group two
|Group three
|Group four
|Azerbaijan
|Armenia
|Moldova
|Kazakhstan
|Luxembourg
|Estonia
|Slovenia
|Lithuania
|Cyprus
|North Macedonia
|Kosovo
|Belarus
|Montenegro
|Georgia
|Greece
|Albania
|League D
|Group one
|Group two
|Malta
|San Marino
|Andorra
|Liechtenstein
|Latvia
|Gibraltar
|Faroe Islands
