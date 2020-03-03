Motherwell: Manager Stephen Robinson keen to reward club's loyalty after assault case

Motherwell have gone eight matches without victory

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Ross County Venue: Fir Park Stadium, Motherwell Date: Wednesday, 4 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport Scotland website

Stephen Robinson says "a weight has been lifted off me" as he pledged to repay Motherwell for their loyalty throughout his domestic abuse case.

The Motherwell manager was cleared on Friday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court of assaulting partner Robyn Lauchlan on 13 December last year.

Robinson insists the case had no bearing on Motherwell's form, with the club on an eight-game winless run.

"It was very stressful on all my family and everyone involved in it," he said.

"But justice has been done and we can draw a line under it. (Chief executive) Alan Burrows and (chairman) Jim McMahon, the whole board, have been fantastic with myself and my family, and I can't ask for any more.

"I put my brave face on, which you have to. My determination is to reward those people for their loyalty to me and make sure we finish strongly this season."

Robinson admits the backing of the fans was a major boost - especially when they were chanting his name.

"It's been absolutely huge," he said. "I don't get too emotional but I have to say at Dundee walking down when the crowd were at the back of the stand, it's very emotional. I am more desperate than anyone to turn these results around and give them a season to remember."

Motherwell remain third in the Scottish Premiership despite taking just two points from their last six matches, and Robinson says the downturn in results cannot be pinned on the battle to clear his name.

"The club have been fantastic," he said. "They were unwavering in their support for me. They knew what I was doing, they see my work ethic and all the staff's work ethic. That didn't change throughout this.

"There were numerous reasons why we weren't winning - loss of form, suspensions and injuries, and everyone forgot to mention we lost Devante Cole and James Scott, and Chris Long for long periods."