Steve Clarke: Scotland boss to miss Nations League draw

Steve Clarke is two wins away from ending Scotland's 22-year wait to play in a major finals

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will not attend Tuesday's Nations League draw in Amsterdam.

The Scottish FA said Clarke travelling to the Netherlands would be an "unnecessary risk".

The SFA will be represented at the draw by chief executive Ian Maxwell and president Rod Petrie.

On Monday, it was announced the SFA and Scottish Professional Football League had formed a joint coronavirus taskforce.

Clarke's side face Israel at Hampden Park in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on 26 March, with the winners away to Norway or Serbia five days later.

An SFA spokesman said: "On the back of the first response meeting, it was determined by the group that the national coach attending was an unnecessary risk."