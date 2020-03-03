Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Aberdeen, Scott McKenna, Celtic, Craig Gordon, Dundee, Hibs

Scottish FA chiefs fear Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus. (Sun)

But there have been no talks among the SFA and SPFL coronavirus task-force about a potential lockdown of Scottish football, and such drastic action would only be taken if instructed by the government. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard's close friend and former Livepool team-mate Danny Murphy says there's "not even a 1% chance" that the Rangers manager will walk away from the club. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers fans are being charged more than away supporters for the Europa League last-16 first leg against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox. Rangers season-ticket holders will pay £43, with non season-ticket holders forking out £49, while Leverkusen fans will pay just £39 due to a Uefa price cap introduced this season. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen and Scotland defender Scott McKenna's season is over as the 23-year-old faces three months out with a torn hamstring. (Sun)

Out-of-favour Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon could be handed a shock recall to the Scotland squad for the Euro play-off against Israel. (Sun)

Dundee manager James McPake says the club's American owners will continue to financially back him despite the club's £2m losses. (Courier)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross would prefer his side's Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts next month to be held at Hampden rather than Murrayfield. (Edinburgh Evening News)

RUGBY GOSSIP

Six Nations games could be broadcast on Amazon by 2022, with the online broadcaster set to bid for one of the packages in the tournament's TV rights shake-up. (Times)