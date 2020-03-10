National League
Notts County19:45Aldershot
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Aldershot Town

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Yeovil371791161441760
4Boreham Wood371612955401560
5Halifax36177125048258
6Notts County361512954371757
7Solihull Moors3815101348371155
8Woking371510124952-355
9Stockport381510134953-455
10Hartlepool381412125549654
11Dover37158144848053
12Bromley381410145752552
13Barnet34131294941851
14Sutton United371213124641549
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Eastleigh361113124351-846
17Aldershot371210154251-946
18Dag & Red361111143942-344
19Wrexham371110164649-343
20Chesterfield371110165464-1043
21Maidenhead United37125204356-1341
22Ebbsfleet38912174668-2239
23Fylde35712164159-1833
24Chorley38414203165-3426
