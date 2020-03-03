Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v the world's strongest brothers

From the section

Steven Thompson ended the last round against Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay in defeat - a fifth in 15 outings.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on Scottish strong men and brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman.

Scottish Premiership - week 29 Thommo Stoltman brothers Hibernian v Hearts 2-1 0-0 Kilmarnock v Aberdeen 2-1 1-0 Livingston v Celtic 1-3 5-0 Motherwell v Ross County 2-0 2-0 Rangers v Hamilton Academical 4-0 5-0 St Mirren v St Johnstone 1-1 0-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hibernian v Hearts (Tue, 19:45 GMT)

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Stoltman bothers prediction: 0-0

All other games on Wednesday at 19:45

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Stoltman bothers prediction: 1-0

Livingston v Celtic

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Stoltman bothers prediction: 5-0

Motherwell v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Stoltman bothers prediction: 2-0

Rangers v Hamilton Academical

Thommo's prediction: 4-0

Stoltman bothers prediction: 5-0

St Mirren v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Stoltman bothers prediction: 0-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 50 Jamie Gillan 40 Rory Lawson 40 Malky Mackay 30 Kieron Achara 30 Andrew Butchart 30 The Snuts 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Stephen Gallacher 20 Josh Taylor 10 Be Charlotte 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 15 Thommo 700 Guests 520