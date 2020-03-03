Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v the world's strongest brothers

Steven Thompson ended the last round against Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay in defeat - a fifth in 15 outings.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on Scottish strong men and brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman.

Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Stoltman brothers
Scottish Premiership - week 29
ThommoStoltman brothers
Hibernian v Hearts2-10-0
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen2-11-0
Livingston v Celtic1-35-0
Motherwell v Ross County2-02-0
Rangers v Hamilton Academical4-05-0
St Mirren v St Johnstone1-10-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hibernian v Hearts (Tue, 19:45 GMT)

graphic

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Stoltman bothers prediction: 0-0

All other games on Wednesday at 19:45

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

graphic

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Stoltman bothers prediction: 1-0

Livingston v Celtic

graphic

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Stoltman bothers prediction: 5-0

Motherwell v Ross County

graphic

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Stoltman bothers prediction: 2-0

Rangers v Hamilton Academical

graphic

Thommo's prediction: 4-0

Stoltman bothers prediction: 5-0

St Mirren v St Johnstone

graphic

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Stoltman bothers prediction: 0-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
50Jamie Gillan
40Rory Lawson
40Malky Mackay
30Kieron Achara
30Andrew Butchart
30The Snuts
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Stephen Gallacher
20Josh Taylor
10Be Charlotte
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 15
Thommo700
Guests520
Thommo v Guests
P15W7D3L5

