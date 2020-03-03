Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v the world's strongest brothers
Steven Thompson ended the last round against Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay in defeat - a fifth in 15 outings.
This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on Scottish strong men and brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman.
|Scottish Premiership - week 29
|Thommo
|Stoltman brothers
|Hibernian v Hearts
|2-1
|0-0
|Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
|2-1
|1-0
|Livingston v Celtic
|1-3
|5-0
|Motherwell v Ross County
|2-0
|2-0
|Rangers v Hamilton Academical
|4-0
|5-0
|St Mirren v St Johnstone
|1-1
|0-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Hibernian v Hearts (Tue, 19:45 GMT)
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Stoltman bothers prediction: 0-0
All other games on Wednesday at 19:45
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Stoltman bothers prediction: 1-0
Livingston v Celtic
Thommo's prediction: 1-3
Stoltman bothers prediction: 5-0
Motherwell v Ross County
Thommo's prediction: 2-0
Stoltman bothers prediction: 2-0
Rangers v Hamilton Academical
Thommo's prediction: 4-0
Stoltman bothers prediction: 5-0
St Mirren v St Johnstone
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Stoltman bothers prediction: 0-0
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|50
|Jamie Gillan
|40
|Rory Lawson
|40
|Malky Mackay
|30
|Kieron Achara
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|30
|The Snuts
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Stephen Gallacher
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Be Charlotte
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 15
|Thommo
|700
|Guests
|520
|Thommo v Guests
|P15
|W7
|D3
|L5