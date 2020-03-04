Celtic: Livingston match not a revenge mission, says Scott Brown
-
- From the section Celtic
|Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Celtic
|Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena Date: Wednesday, 4 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Celtic's midweek visit to Livingston is "not about revenge", says captain Scott Brown, as the Scottish Premiership leaders near a ninth successive title.
Livi, who host the champions on Wednesday, are one of only two Scottish sides to have beaten Neil Lennon's team this season.
Ryan Christie was sent off before goals by Scott Robinson and Lyndon Dykes gave Gary Holt's side victory in October.
"We're going to make mistakes here and there," said Brown, 34.
"But we need to make sure we don't do it consistently. We want to win every single game, it's not about us saying we want revenge. It's about us making sure that we've learned from our mistakes and how we can bounce back.
"We've done that from the Copenhagen game into the St Johnstone game. We did that after the Livingston game, we went on a great run."
- Ninth successive title Lennon's focus, not 10 in a row
- Celtic face Aberdeen in cup semi-finals
- Celtic battle past St Johnstone to reach semis
Sunday's Scottish Cup victory over Saints sent the holders through to the semi-finals, where they will meet Aberdeen.
The 1-0 win in Perth came three days after Copenhagen knocked Lennon's men out of the Europa League.
"We're not perfect," added Brown. "We know that and we're not going to win every single game 5-0, 6-0.
"The Copenhagen game, it wasn't a great game, we didn't play as well as we probably should've done but then we bounced back right away against St Johnstone."