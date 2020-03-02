Welsh Cup: The New Saints will face Cymru North side in semi-finals
-
- From the section Welsh
Holders The New Saints will face either Flint Town United or Prestatyn Town in the Welsh Cup semi-finals.
Saints are second in the Cymru Premier, while Prestatyn currently top the Cymru North table ahead of Flint in third.
In the other semi-final, Caernarfon Town take on fellow Cymru Premier side Cardiff Met, who knocked out league leaders Connah's Quay Nomads in the last eight.
Flint's quarter-final with Prestatyn was postponed due to bad weather.
That game has been rearranged for 3 March, while the semi-finals will be played on April 4-5.
Welsh Cup semi-final draw:
Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met
Flint Town/Prestatyn v The New Saints