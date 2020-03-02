Welsh Cup: The New Saints will face Cymru North side in semi-finals

  • From the section Welsh
Welsh Cup
The New Saints won last season's Welsh Cup thanks to a 3-0 win over Connah's Quay Nomads in the final

Holders The New Saints will face either Flint Town United or Prestatyn Town in the Welsh Cup semi-finals.

Saints are second in the Cymru Premier, while Prestatyn currently top the Cymru North table ahead of Flint in third.

In the other semi-final, Caernarfon Town take on fellow Cymru Premier side Cardiff Met, who knocked out league leaders Connah's Quay Nomads in the last eight.

Flint's quarter-final with Prestatyn was postponed due to bad weather.

That game has been rearranged for 3 March, while the semi-finals will be played on April 4-5.

Welsh Cup semi-final draw:

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met

Flint Town/Prestatyn v The New Saints

