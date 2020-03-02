Celtic: Ninth successive title Neil Lennon's focus, not 10 in a row

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Celtic Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena Date: Wednesday, 4 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says it's "very premature" for anyone to talk about a record 10 titles in a row, as he would simply "like to get to nine" first.

The Scottish Premiership leaders have a 12-point advantage with 10 games left and visit Livingston on Wednesday.

And Lennon's side have a 100% record in domestic matches in 2020.

"Nothing about this group of players surprises me but I'm absolutely delighted with the way we're playing and the wins we've racked up," he said.

"I just want more of the same now as we go along.

"The focus has been good, the quality of football has been good and we're scoring a lot of goals."

With a commanding lead in the title race, and a Scottish Cup semi-final coming up with Aberdeen - added to the League Cup which is already in the Celtic Park trophy room - Lennon was asked it would be considered a failure were Celtic not to wrap up their fourth consecutive clean sweep, a 'quadruple treble'.

"That's an awful question," was his reply. "I don't know who would deem that a failure. My remit is to carry on the good work that was left behind by Brendan [Rodgers] and so far, so good.

"So, if some people deem it a failure if we don't succeed in that aspect then I accept that but it's a strange question."

Lennon was full of praise for Wednesday's opponents, who delivered Celtic's first domestic defeat of the season in West Lothian earlier in the campaign.

"We're under no illusions how difficult the game is going to be, it'll be a very tough game and not for the faint hearted," added the Celtic boss.

"They're a big strong team and their home form is excellent.

"I want [Celtic] to keep being exceptional - I think they can get better as a group and I don't want them to rest on their laurels."