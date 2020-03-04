Women's football participation growing in Wales

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow with primary school pupils from Cardiff at an FAW event

Women's football in Wales has grown by 50% since 2016, according to the Football Association of Wales (FAW) Trust.

A record 8,600 women and girls are now signed up to football clubs in Wales.

The rise in participation levels comes after Wales' senior side came close to qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France.

"We're really pleased with the progress to date," FAW Trust interim chief executive Caroline Spanton said.

"It is a huge testament to the work of coaches, clubs, volunteers, leagues and all our other partners who are providing more and more opportunities for women and girls every year.

"To reach our target, we know we need to do things differently which is why we are taking new approaches."

The Trust has set an ambitious goal of 20,000 registered female players by 2024.

It is planning to expand its Huddle programme, which was launched in 2018 and is designed for 5-12 year olds.

The aim of the programme is to bridge the gap and support the transition between school and club football.