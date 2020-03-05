Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 6 March

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: Nomads will be looking to bounce back following their Welsh Cup exit and maintain their lead at the top of the table. Andy Morrison's side have won their first three games of phase two and are seven points clear of third-placed Bala, who are unbeaten following the mid-season break. Nomads have beaten Bala three times in all competitions this season.

Caernarfon Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Caernarfon are still waiting for their first league win of the year - eight games without a win. The Canaries are sixth in the table, level on points with fifth-placed Newtown, who suffered a heavy Welsh Cup loss at New Saints. Caernarfon won 1-0 at the Oval in the phase one fixture but Newtown gained revenge with a 3-1 victory at Latham Park.

The New Saints v Barry Town United; 20:00 GMT: New Saints suffered a sixth league defeat when they lost to Connah's Quay in their last game, with Scott Ruscoe's side trailing Nomads by four points. Barry are fourth, six points behind third-placed Bala. Barry won 1-0 at Park Hall in the phase one fixture last September but Saints won 4-1 at Jenner Park in December.

Play-off Conference

Cefn Druids v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Cefn are one point and one place behind seventh placed Cardiff Met but are eight points ahead of Aberystwyth in ninth spot. Aberystwyth won 2-1 at The Rock during phase one but Druids avenged that defeat with a 3-1 win at Park Avenue.

Penybont v Cardiff Met; 19:45 GMT: Penybont, who won 1-0 at Aberystwyth in their last league game, will move out of the bottom two if they win or draw against seventh placed Met. Christian Edwards' side won 3-1 at Penybont in August's phase one meeting with the game at Cyncoed in November finishing 1-1.

Saturday, 7 March

Carmarthen Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen gained a vital 1-0 win over Cefn Druids last time out, which saw them move out of the relegation zone, while Airbus remain bottom and without a win since October. Steve O'Shaughnessy's Airbus beat Carmarthen in Broughton in September while it ended 2-2 at Richmond Park in January.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 7 March

Salisbury v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 8 March

Abergavenny v Swansea City; 14:00 GMT

Aberystwyth Town v Port Talbot; 14:00 GMT

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Cardiff City; 14:00 GMT