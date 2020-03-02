Coronavirus: Scottish football authorities create joint response group

The group will consider the impact on domestic and international games

The Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have formed a joint response group to address any effects of coronavirus.

It will include SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster, as well as SFA medical consultant Dr John MacLean.

They will consider the implications on home competitions and national teams.

Maxwell said: "Our medical consultant is in regular dialogue with experts and colleagues across the UK and beyond."

Just one case of the virus, which has spread to more than 50 countries, has been confirmed in Scotland, but first minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned the nation to prepare for a "significant outbreak".

"The safety of everyone involved in attending or participating in a major football event is our foremost consideration and, given the developing situation locally and internationally, it is incumbent on the football authorities to speak with one voice in providing guidance and reassurance," Maxwell said.

"While it is important to stress that the current government advice states the risk to individuals is moderate, nonetheless we are starting to see the impact the spread of the virus is having, with the postponement of sporting events across Europe."

Ireland women's cricket tour to Thailand is the latest sporting event to be called off as a result of the virus.

Doncaster added: "We are in regular dialogue with our counterparts in England and leagues in Europe to share news and best practice on what is clearly a serious and concerning situation.

"At the moment, there have been no indications that match schedules will be affected, but we are monitoring events closely and liaising with the Scottish Government to ensure we are as well prepared as possible."

Meanwhile, Scottish Rugby are keeping in touch with the Scottish Government and Six Nations organisers in the run up to Sunday's meeting with France in Edinburgh.