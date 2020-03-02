Hibs 'a better team' since last derby - Hearts boss Daniel Stendel

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hearts 1-0 Rangers

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Hearts Venue: Easter Road Date: Tuesday, 3 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Daniel Stendel has warned his Hearts players they are facing a Hibernian side who are "better" now than when they won at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

The German's team head to Easter Road on Tuesday two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

Stendel has analysed Hibs as their city rivals have gone five games unbeaten under Jack Ross and they sit sixth.

"They are a better team," the manager said. "They have more structure and more power, but we know that."

Hearts have only lost two of their past 10 fixtures and secured a 1-0 win over Rangers on Saturday to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals, where they will also meet their Edinburgh neighbours.

"I hope and I think that we have good ideas to stop them," Stendel said.

The manager believes that cutting out defensive errors and "more discipline" is the key to lifting themselves off the foot of the table.

"After the last four league games, it was clear when we conceded 13 goals - it was too much," he added. "We scored some goals, but we had one game at Celtic where we conceded five.

"When we score goals in our situation, we have to win points. This is our situation. It's difficult when you concede more than one goal every week.

"The focus was more on our defensive behaviour and it was so much better on Saturday, but it was also only one game.

"One goal decided the game for us when we had a clean sheet and that is a good start against a very good team and good individual players."