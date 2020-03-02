Alan Sheehan: Lincoln City sign former Luton Town full-back

Alan Sheehan
Alan Sheehan helped Luton secure successive promotions from League Two to the Championship before leaving in January 2020

Lincoln City have signed former Luton Town full-back Alan Sheehan on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old old left the Hatters in January after making 97 league appearances in three and a half seasons with the club.

Sheehan has also had spells with Leicester, Mansfield, Leeds, Crewe, Oldham, Swindon, Notts County, Bradford and Peterborough.

He could make his Imps debut against Burton on Saturday.

