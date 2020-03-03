Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City: Spurs' only fit striker Troy Parrott on bench

Jose Mourinho has only used striker Troy Parrott, 18, as a substitute on two occasions

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Troy Parrott will again be on the bench for Wednesday's FA Cup tie at home to Norwich City.

The Republic of Ireland international, 18, is Spurs' only fit striker with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min injured.

But despite calls for Mourinho to play him, he has only used Parrott twice in brief substitute appearances.

"We're taking good care of a young player and also taking care of a young boy in society," said Mourinho.

"That's a process. He's 18. One month ago he was 17, so he's not even close to being 19."

Parrott came on in the 89th minute of Sunday's 3-2 home defeat by Wolves in the Premier League, which left Tottenham seventh, five points off the top four, and the Dublin striker is yet to start a Premier League match.

However, Mourinho is not prepared to throw him in from the start against the Canaries, insisting he is more concerned about the player's overall development.

"Troy has qualities," the Portuguese said. "He has potential but he's not an end product. He has a lot to learn, a lot to develop at every level.

"He's going to be on the bench again. He already has two Premier League appearances which is not normal for an 18-year-old kid. He's a privileged one."

Trailing 1-0 to RB Leipzig from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, the FA Cup appears Tottenham's most realistic chance of silverware this season.

But Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager in November, does not believe a trophyless season would constitute failure on his part.

He added: "I come in mid-season, I come with the train midway, so because of so many difficult circumstances I wouldn't feel it at all."

Canaries still dream of survival and cup glory

Before this season Norwich had not won an FA Cup tie since 2013 but Adam Idah's hat-trick in the 4-2 win at Preston in round three ended that miserable streak

Norwich are bottom of the Premier League, six points adrift of safety, but have found some form in the FA Cup.

They have only won once on their travels all season in the league, but have recorded victories at Preston and Burnley to reach round five - their first wins in the competition for seven years.

Manager Daniel Farke refuses to give up hope over their league position and does not want to stop dreaming about a cup run. The aim will be to do something special with 9,000 fans backing them at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"The Premier League and FA Cup are two separate competitions," he said. "We want to succeed in every way possible, so we want to create something in this cup and the league.

"In the FA Cup, everything is possible. A team in a cup can surprise. I like this competition a lot because it reminds you why you started to play football with your mates.

"There is not much analysis of where it would leave you in the table, so I like it.

"We are already in the fifth round. We are not the favourites but we want to go further."

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are still without Harry Kane (hamstring), Son Heung-min (shoulder) and Moussa Sissoko (knee). Hugo Lloris (groin) misses out again, so Paulo Gazzaniga will deputise in goal.

Erik Lamela and Ryan Sessegnon are back in contention to play.

Norwich have doubts over striker Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alex Tettey with both suffering from illness.

But manager Farke is expected to freshen up his team as he did in the previous rounds at Preston and Burnley.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich and Tottenham have played each other six times in the FA Cup, with Norwich winning three and drawing two. Tottenham's only victory came in the fourth round in 1992-93 courtesy of two Teddy Sheringham goals.

Tottenham

Tottenham have won nine of their past ten ties in the fifth round. Their only defeat was at home to Crystal Palace in February 2016.

Manager Mourinho has won 17 of his 19 home matches in the competition. His only defeat was when Chelsea lost 4-2 at home to League One Bradford City in 2014-15.

Norwich

Norwich, who have never won the cup, are bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time as a Premier League club. The last time they got to the last eight was in 1991-92 when they lost to Sunderland in the semi-final.

Norwich have been eliminated from 13 of their past 15 FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, although they did beat Burnley in the last round. The last time they knocked out two top-flight sides in the same FA Cup campaign was in 1991-92.