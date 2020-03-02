Manager ins and outs - March 2020

Neil Critchley
Neil Critchley was appointed by Blackpool on 2 March after three years as coach of Liverpool's U23 side

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for March will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

To read the list for February, visit the ins and outs page.

DateInsOuts
2 MarchNeil Critchley - Blackpool
Premier League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalMikel Arteta20 Dec 2019Unai Emery
Aston VillaDean Smith10 Oct 2018Steve Bruce
BournemouthEddie Howe12 Oct 2012Paul Groves
Brighton & Hove AlbionGraham Potter20 May 2019Chris Hughton
BurnleySean Dyche30 Oct 2012Eddie Howe
ChelseaFrank Lampard4 Jul 2019Maurizio Sarri
Crystal PalaceRoy Hodgson12 Sep 2017Frank de Boer
EvertonCarlo Ancelotti21 Dec 2019Marco Silva
Leicester CityBrendan Rodgers26 Feb 2019Claude Puel
LiverpoolJurgen Klopp8 Oct 2015Brendan Rodgers
Manchester CityPep Guardiola1 Jul 2016Manuel Pellegrini
Manchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaer19 Dec 2018 (as caretaker - 28 Mar 2019 on permanent basis)Jose Mourinho
Newcastle UnitedSteve Bruce17 Jul 2019Rafael Benitez
Norwich CityDaniel Farke25 May 2017Alex Neil
Sheffield UnitedChris Wilder12 May 2016Nigel Adkins
SouthamptonRalph Hasenhuttl5 Dec 2018Mark Hughes
Tottenham HotspurJose Mourinho20 Nov 2019Mauricio Pochettino
WatfordNigel Pearson6 Dec 2019Quique Sanchez Flores
West Ham UnitedManuel Pellegrini22 May 2018David Moyes
WolvesNuno Espirito Santo31 May 2017Paul Lambert
Scottish Premiership
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AberdeenDerek McInnes6 Apr 2013Craig Brown
CelticNeil Lennon26 Feb 2019Brendan Rodgers
HamiltonBrian Rice31 Jan 2019Martin Canning
Heart of MidlothianTBCCraig Levein
HibernianJack Ross15 Nov 2019Paul Heckingbottom
KilmarnockTBCAngelo Alessio
LivingstonGary Holt24 Aug 2018Kenny Miller
MotherwellStephen Robinson15 Mar 2017Mark McGhee
RangersSteven Gerrard4 May 2018Graeme Murty
Ross County Steven Ferguson & Stuart Kettlewell (co-managers)24 Apr 2018Owen Coyle
St JohnstoneTommy Wright10 Jun 2013Steve Lomas
St MirrenJim Goodwin28 Jun 2019Oran Kearney
Championship
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Barnsley Gerhard Struber20 Nov 2019Daniel Stendel
Birmingham CityPep Clotet20 Jun 2019 (as caretaker - 4 Dec 2019 on permanent basis)Garry Monk
Blackburn RoversTony Mowbray22 Feb 2017Owen Coyle
BrentfordThomas Frank16 Oct 2018Dean Smith
Bristol CityLee Johnson6 Feb 2016Steve Cotterill
Cardiff CityNeil Harris16 Nov 2019Neil Warnock
Charlton AthleticLee Bowyer6 Sep 2018Karl Robinson
Derby CountyPhillip Cocu5 Jul 2019Frank Lampard
FulhamScott Parker28 Feb 2018 (as caretaker - 10 May 2019 on permanent basis)Claudio Ranieri
Huddersfield Town Danny Cowley9 Sep 2019Jan Siewert
Hull CityGrant McCann21 Jun 2019Nigel Adkins
Leeds UnitedMarcelo Bielsa15 Jun 2018Paul Heckingbottom
Luton TownGraeme Jones7 May 2019Nathan Jones
MiddlesbroughJonathan Woodgate14 Jun 2019Tony Pulis
MillwallGary Rowett21 Oct 2019Neil Harris
Nottingham ForestSabri Lamouchi28 Jun 2019Martin O'Neill
Preston North EndAlex Neil4 Jul 2017Simon Grayson
Queens Park RangersMark Warburton8 May 2019Steve McClaren
ReadingMark Bowen14 Oct 2019Jose Gomes
Sheffield WednesdayGarry Monk6 Sep 2019Steve Bruce
Stoke CityMichael O'Neill8 Nov 2019Nathan Jones
Swansea CitySteve Cooper13 Jun 2019Graham Potter
West Bromwich AlbionSlaven Bilic13 Jun 2019Darren Moore
Wigan AthleticPaul Cook31 May 2017Warren Joyce
League One
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Accrington StanleyJohn Coleman18 Sep 2014James Beattie
AFC WimbledonGlyn Hodges23 Oct 2019Wally Downes
BlackpoolNeil Critchley 2 Mar 2020Simon Grayson
Bolton WanderersKeith Hill31 Aug 2019Phil Parkinson
Bristol RoversBen Garner23 Dec 2019Graham Coughlan
Burton AlbionNigel Clough7 Dec 2015Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Bury Paul Wilkinson2 Jul 2019Ryan Lowe
Coventry CityMark Robins6 Mar 2017Russell Slade
Doncaster RoversDarren Moore10 Jul 2019Grant McCann
Fleetwood TownJoey Barton2 Jun 2018John Sheridan
GillinghamSteve Evans21 May 2019Steve Lovell
Ipswich Paul Lambert27 Oct 2018Paul Hurst
Lincoln CityMichael Appleton20 Sep 2019Danny Cowley
MK DonsRussell Martin 3 Nov 2019Paul Tisdale
Oxford UnitedKarl Robinson22 Mar 2018Pep Clotet
Peterborough UnitedDarren Ferguson26 Jan 2019Steve Evans
PortsmouthKenny Jackett2 Jun 2017Paul Cook
RochdaleBrian Barry-Murphy3 Apr 2019Keith Hill
Rotherham UnitedPaul Warne5 Apr 2017Kenny Jackett
Shrewsbury TownSam Ricketts3 Dec 2018John Askey
Southend UnitedSol Campbell22 Oct 2019Kevin Bond
SunderlandPhil Parkinson17 Oct 2019Jack Ross
Tranmere RoversMicky Mellon6 Oct 2016Gary Brabin
Wycombe WanderersGareth Ainsworth8 Nov 2012Gary Waddock
League Two
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Bradford CityStuart McCall4 Feb 2020Gary Bowyer
Cambridge UnitedTBCColin Calderwood
Carlisle UnitedChris Beech26 Nov 2019Steven Pressley
Cheltenham TownMichael Duff10 Sep 2018Gary Johnson
Colchester UnitedJohn McGreal4 May 2016Kevin Keen
Crawley TownJohn Yems5 Dec 2019Gabriele Cioffi
Crewe AlexandraDavid Artell8 Jan 2017Steve Davis
Exeter CityMatt Taylor1 Jun 2018Paul Tisdale
Forest Green RoversMark Cooper9 May 2016Adrian Pennock
Grimsby TownIan Holloway31 Dec 2019Michael Jolley
Leyton OrientRoss Embleton7 Jan 2020Carl Fletcher
Macclesfield TownMark Kennedy16 Jan 2020Daryl McMahon
Mansfield TownGraham Coughlan17 Dec 2019John Dempster
MorecambeDerek Adams7 Nov 2019Jim Bentley
Newport CountyMike Flynn9 May 2017Graham Westley
Northampton TownKeith Curle1 Oct 2018Dean Austin
Oldham AthleticDino Maamria19 Sep 2019Laurent Banide
Plymouth ArgyleRyan Lowe5 Jun 2019Derek Adams
Port ValeJohn Askey4 Feb 2019Neil Aspin
Salford CityGraham Alexander14 May 2018Anthony Johnson & Bernard Morley
Scunthorpe UnitedTBCPaul Hurst
StevenageTBCGraham Westley
Swindon TownRichie Wellens13 Nov 2018Phil Brown
WalsallDarrell Clarke10 May 2019Dean Keates
National League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Aldershot TownDanny Searle20 May 2019Gary Waddock
BarnetDarren Currie23 Jan 2019John Still
BarrowIan Evatt15 Jun 2018Ady Pennock
Boreham WoodLuke Garrard14 Oct 2015Ian Allinson
BromleyNeil Smith4 Apr 2016Mark Goldberg
ChesterfieldTBCJohn Sheridan
Chorley Jamie Vermiglio26 Jun 2018Matt Jansen
Dagenham & RedbridgeDaryl McMahon3 Jan 2020Peter Taylor
Dover AthleticAndy Hessenthaler8 Oct 2018Chris Kinnear
EastleighBen Strevens5 Nov 2018Andy Hessenthaler
Ebbsfleet UnitedKevin Watson2 Nov 2019Garry Hill
AFC FyldeJim Bentley28 Oct 2019Dave Challinor
FC Halifax TownPete Wild25 Jul 2019Jamie Fullarton
Harrogate TownSimon Weaver21 May 2009Neil Aspin
Hartlepool UnitedDave Challinor11 Nov 2019Craig Hignett
Maidenhead UnitedAlan Devonshire5 May 2015Johnson Hippolyte
Notts CountyNeal Ardley23 Nov 2018Harry Kewell
Solihull MoorsJimmy Shan12 Feb 2020Tim Flowers
Stockport County Jim Gannon20 Jan 2016Michael Flynn
Sutton UnitedMatt Gray1 May 2019Paul Doswell
Torquay Gary Johnson13 Sep 2018Gary Owers
Yeovil TownDarren Sarll19 Jun 2019Darren Way
Woking Alan Dowson16 May 2018Anthony Limbrick
WrexhamDean Keates6 Oct 2019Bryan Hughes

