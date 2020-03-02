Manager ins and outs - March 2020

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, English Football League and National League.
All of the managerial movements for March will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.
|Premier League
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Arsenal
|Mikel Arteta
|20 Dec 2019
|Unai Emery
|Aston Villa
|Dean Smith
|10 Oct 2018
|Steve Bruce
|Bournemouth
|Eddie Howe
|12 Oct 2012
|Paul Groves
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Graham Potter
|20 May 2019
|Chris Hughton
|Burnley
|Sean Dyche
|30 Oct 2012
|Eddie Howe
|Chelsea
|Frank Lampard
|4 Jul 2019
|Maurizio Sarri
|Crystal Palace
|Roy Hodgson
|12 Sep 2017
|Frank de Boer
|Everton
|Carlo Ancelotti
|21 Dec 2019
|Marco Silva
|Leicester City
|Brendan Rodgers
|26 Feb 2019
|Claude Puel
|Liverpool
|Jurgen Klopp
|8 Oct 2015
|Brendan Rodgers
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|1 Jul 2016
|Manuel Pellegrini
|Manchester United
|Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|19 Dec 2018 (as caretaker - 28 Mar 2019 on permanent basis)
|Jose Mourinho
|Newcastle United
|Steve Bruce
|17 Jul 2019
|Rafael Benitez
|Norwich City
|Daniel Farke
|25 May 2017
|Alex Neil
|Sheffield United
|Chris Wilder
|12 May 2016
|Nigel Adkins
|Southampton
|Ralph Hasenhuttl
|5 Dec 2018
|Mark Hughes
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Jose Mourinho
|20 Nov 2019
|Mauricio Pochettino
|Watford
|Nigel Pearson
|6 Dec 2019
|Quique Sanchez Flores
|West Ham United
|Manuel Pellegrini
|22 May 2018
|David Moyes
|Wolves
|Nuno Espirito Santo
|31 May 2017
|Paul Lambert
|Scottish Premiership
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aberdeen
|Derek McInnes
|6 Apr 2013
|Craig Brown
|Celtic
|Neil Lennon
|26 Feb 2019
|Brendan Rodgers
|Hamilton
|Brian Rice
|31 Jan 2019
|Martin Canning
|Heart of Midlothian
|TBC
|Craig Levein
|Hibernian
|Jack Ross
|15 Nov 2019
|Paul Heckingbottom
|Kilmarnock
|TBC
|Angelo Alessio
|Livingston
|Gary Holt
|24 Aug 2018
|Kenny Miller
|Motherwell
|Stephen Robinson
|15 Mar 2017
|Mark McGhee
|Rangers
|Steven Gerrard
|4 May 2018
|Graeme Murty
|Ross County
|Steven Ferguson & Stuart Kettlewell (co-managers)
|24 Apr 2018
|Owen Coyle
|St Johnstone
|Tommy Wright
|10 Jun 2013
|Steve Lomas
|St Mirren
|Jim Goodwin
|28 Jun 2019
|Oran Kearney
|Championship
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Barnsley
|Gerhard Struber
|20 Nov 2019
|Daniel Stendel
|Birmingham City
|Pep Clotet
|20 Jun 2019 (as caretaker - 4 Dec 2019 on permanent basis)
|Garry Monk
|Blackburn Rovers
|Tony Mowbray
|22 Feb 2017
|Owen Coyle
|Brentford
|Thomas Frank
|16 Oct 2018
|Dean Smith
|Bristol City
|Lee Johnson
|6 Feb 2016
|Steve Cotterill
|Cardiff City
|Neil Harris
|16 Nov 2019
|Neil Warnock
|Charlton Athletic
|Lee Bowyer
|6 Sep 2018
|Karl Robinson
|Derby County
|Phillip Cocu
|5 Jul 2019
|Frank Lampard
|Fulham
|Scott Parker
|28 Feb 2018 (as caretaker - 10 May 2019 on permanent basis)
|Claudio Ranieri
|Huddersfield Town
|Danny Cowley
|9 Sep 2019
|Jan Siewert
|Hull City
|Grant McCann
|21 Jun 2019
|Nigel Adkins
|Leeds United
|Marcelo Bielsa
|15 Jun 2018
|Paul Heckingbottom
|Luton Town
|Graeme Jones
|7 May 2019
|Nathan Jones
|Middlesbrough
|Jonathan Woodgate
|14 Jun 2019
|Tony Pulis
|Millwall
|Gary Rowett
|21 Oct 2019
|Neil Harris
|Nottingham Forest
|Sabri Lamouchi
|28 Jun 2019
|Martin O'Neill
|Preston North End
|Alex Neil
|4 Jul 2017
|Simon Grayson
|Queens Park Rangers
|Mark Warburton
|8 May 2019
|Steve McClaren
|Reading
|Mark Bowen
|14 Oct 2019
|Jose Gomes
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Garry Monk
|6 Sep 2019
|Steve Bruce
|Stoke City
|Michael O'Neill
|8 Nov 2019
|Nathan Jones
|Swansea City
|Steve Cooper
|13 Jun 2019
|Graham Potter
|West Bromwich Albion
|Slaven Bilic
|13 Jun 2019
|Darren Moore
|Wigan Athletic
|Paul Cook
|31 May 2017
|Warren Joyce
|League One
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Accrington Stanley
|John Coleman
|18 Sep 2014
|James Beattie
|AFC Wimbledon
|Glyn Hodges
|23 Oct 2019
|Wally Downes
|Blackpool
|Neil Critchley
|2 Mar 2020
|Simon Grayson
|Bolton Wanderers
|Keith Hill
|31 Aug 2019
|Phil Parkinson
|Bristol Rovers
|Ben Garner
|23 Dec 2019
|Graham Coughlan
|Burton Albion
|Nigel Clough
|7 Dec 2015
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|Bury
|Paul Wilkinson
|2 Jul 2019
|Ryan Lowe
|Coventry City
|Mark Robins
|6 Mar 2017
|Russell Slade
|Doncaster Rovers
|Darren Moore
|10 Jul 2019
|Grant McCann
|Fleetwood Town
|Joey Barton
|2 Jun 2018
|John Sheridan
|Gillingham
|Steve Evans
|21 May 2019
|Steve Lovell
|Ipswich
|Paul Lambert
|27 Oct 2018
|Paul Hurst
|Lincoln City
|Michael Appleton
|20 Sep 2019
|Danny Cowley
|MK Dons
|Russell Martin
|3 Nov 2019
|Paul Tisdale
|Oxford United
|Karl Robinson
|22 Mar 2018
|Pep Clotet
|Peterborough United
|Darren Ferguson
|26 Jan 2019
|Steve Evans
|Portsmouth
|Kenny Jackett
|2 Jun 2017
|Paul Cook
|Rochdale
|Brian Barry-Murphy
|3 Apr 2019
|Keith Hill
|Rotherham United
|Paul Warne
|5 Apr 2017
|Kenny Jackett
|Shrewsbury Town
|Sam Ricketts
|3 Dec 2018
|John Askey
|Southend United
|Sol Campbell
|22 Oct 2019
|Kevin Bond
|Sunderland
|Phil Parkinson
|17 Oct 2019
|Jack Ross
|Tranmere Rovers
|Micky Mellon
|6 Oct 2016
|Gary Brabin
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Gareth Ainsworth
|8 Nov 2012
|Gary Waddock
|League Two
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Bradford City
|Stuart McCall
|4 Feb 2020
|Gary Bowyer
|Cambridge United
|TBC
|Colin Calderwood
|Carlisle United
|Chris Beech
|26 Nov 2019
|Steven Pressley
|Cheltenham Town
|Michael Duff
|10 Sep 2018
|Gary Johnson
|Colchester United
|John McGreal
|4 May 2016
|Kevin Keen
|Crawley Town
|John Yems
|5 Dec 2019
|Gabriele Cioffi
|Crewe Alexandra
|David Artell
|8 Jan 2017
|Steve Davis
|Exeter City
|Matt Taylor
|1 Jun 2018
|Paul Tisdale
|Forest Green Rovers
|Mark Cooper
|9 May 2016
|Adrian Pennock
|Grimsby Town
|Ian Holloway
|31 Dec 2019
|Michael Jolley
|Leyton Orient
|Ross Embleton
|7 Jan 2020
|Carl Fletcher
|Macclesfield Town
|Mark Kennedy
|16 Jan 2020
|Daryl McMahon
|Mansfield Town
|Graham Coughlan
|17 Dec 2019
|John Dempster
|Morecambe
|Derek Adams
|7 Nov 2019
|Jim Bentley
|Newport County
|Mike Flynn
|9 May 2017
|Graham Westley
|Northampton Town
|Keith Curle
|1 Oct 2018
|Dean Austin
|Oldham Athletic
|Dino Maamria
|19 Sep 2019
|Laurent Banide
|Plymouth Argyle
|Ryan Lowe
|5 Jun 2019
|Derek Adams
|Port Vale
|John Askey
|4 Feb 2019
|Neil Aspin
|Salford City
|Graham Alexander
|14 May 2018
|Anthony Johnson & Bernard Morley
|Scunthorpe United
|TBC
|Paul Hurst
|Stevenage
|TBC
|Graham Westley
|Swindon Town
|Richie Wellens
|13 Nov 2018
|Phil Brown
|Walsall
|Darrell Clarke
|10 May 2019
|Dean Keates
|National League
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aldershot Town
|Danny Searle
|20 May 2019
|Gary Waddock
|Barnet
|Darren Currie
|23 Jan 2019
|John Still
|Barrow
|Ian Evatt
|15 Jun 2018
|Ady Pennock
|Boreham Wood
|Luke Garrard
|14 Oct 2015
|Ian Allinson
|Bromley
|Neil Smith
|4 Apr 2016
|Mark Goldberg
|Chesterfield
|TBC
|John Sheridan
|Chorley
|Jamie Vermiglio
|26 Jun 2018
|Matt Jansen
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|Daryl McMahon
|3 Jan 2020
|Peter Taylor
|Dover Athletic
|Andy Hessenthaler
|8 Oct 2018
|Chris Kinnear
|Eastleigh
|Ben Strevens
|5 Nov 2018
|Andy Hessenthaler
|Ebbsfleet United
|Kevin Watson
|2 Nov 2019
|Garry Hill
|AFC Fylde
|Jim Bentley
|28 Oct 2019
|Dave Challinor
|FC Halifax Town
|Pete Wild
|25 Jul 2019
|Jamie Fullarton
|Harrogate Town
|Simon Weaver
|21 May 2009
|Neil Aspin
|Hartlepool United
|Dave Challinor
|11 Nov 2019
|Craig Hignett
|Maidenhead United
|Alan Devonshire
|5 May 2015
|Johnson Hippolyte
|Notts County
|Neal Ardley
|23 Nov 2018
|Harry Kewell
|Solihull Moors
|Jimmy Shan
|12 Feb 2020
|Tim Flowers
|Stockport County
|Jim Gannon
|20 Jan 2016
|Michael Flynn
|Sutton United
|Matt Gray
|1 May 2019
|Paul Doswell
|Torquay
|Gary Johnson
|13 Sep 2018
|Gary Owers
|Yeovil Town
|Darren Sarll
|19 Jun 2019
|Darren Way
|Woking
|Alan Dowson
|16 May 2018
|Anthony Limbrick
|Wrexham
|Dean Keates
|6 Oct 2019
|Bryan Hughes