'There's no bigger game' - Reds manager Paddy McLaughlin on north best derby

Michael McCrudden joined Cliftonville in January after a spell with Derry City

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin says that Tuesday's north Belfast derby with Crusaders "will be a great occasion".

Both sides are 11 points off Irish Premiership leaders Linfield, although the Seaview men hold in fourth thanks to a superior goal difference.

Crusaders lost Saturday's Irish Cup quarter-final to Glentoran while the Reds beat Dungannon Swifts to make the last four.

"There's no bigger game than a north Belfast derby," said McLaughlin.

The Crues' Irish Cup exit at the hands of Glentoran ended in sour scenes after Jordan Forsythe was sent off for pushing a ball boy.

After the final whistle, Crues boss Stephen Baxter was shown a red card for confronting referee Andrew Davey about a late penalty decision, while goalkeeper Gerard Doherty was also dismissed for violent conduct after an incident with the home Glentoran support.

"They'll be disappointed with the weekend's result and they might have a couple of players missing," said McLaughlin.

"We will dust ourselves down and it will be another tough game against a strong Crusaders side.

"They will want to bounce back from Saturday's result and we want to maintain the run of form that we are on.

"All games are tough, but it is one that we will look forward to and north Belfast derbies are always great occasions."

Media playback is not supported on this device Reds strike late to make Irish Cup semi-final

The Reds boss also praised Michael McCrudden after the forward scored his first goal for the club in Saturday's Cup win over Dungannon Swifts.

McCrudden, whose prolific form for Institute set up a move to Derry City, reunited with former Stute boss McLaughlin in January but had struggled to make an impact on his return to the Irish Premiership.

"He's worked hard to get his fitness up and that was the problem we had with him," said McLaughlin.

"He had a bit of a break after leaving Derry City and it was only a matter of getting him fit. We are seeing the benefits of that now.

"He has put in so many hours on his own on top of training with the boys and you can see how good he is.

"He is top drawer and if he can maintain that level of performance for the remainder of the season then the fans are in for a treat."