EFL: Charlton, Portsmouth and Cambridge win inaugural community awards

Portsmouth won the EFL's community club of the year award last year

Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Cambridge United have won the English Football League's inaugural community project of the year awards.

A club from each division has been recognised for work on a specific project, with the overall winner to be announced at the EFL awards in April.

The clubs will receive their awards at the House of Commons on Monday.

Six further clubs are being honoured after being chosen as regional winners of the community club of the year.

They are Middlesbrough (North East and Yorkshire), Wigan Athletic (North West), Derby County (Midlands), Crawley Town (South East), Cardiff City (South West and Wales) and Charlton (London) - also winners in the Championship project of the year category.

The overall winner will also be crowned at the EFL awards, which will take place in London on Sunday, 19 April.

Clubs were chosen for making a difference in areas such as health and wellbeing, education, and diversity and inclusion, with the project award-winners conducting the following work: