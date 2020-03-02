Jadon Sancho 'very happy' at Borussia Dortmund, says chief executive

Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer of 2017

England winger Jadon Sancho is "very happy" at Borussia Dortmund, says the German club's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The 19-year-old has scored 14 goals and assisted another 14 this season, and has been linked to a number of Premier League clubs.

"I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future," Watzke told BBC Sport.

"In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave."

Sancho was 17 when he left Manchester City for Dortmund on the last day of the 2017 summer transfer window, costing the Bundesliga side about £10m.

He scored 13 goals last season, as well as making his England debut in the Nations League game away to Croatia in October 2018.

With speculation now surrounding the player's future, Watzke admitted it is "not clear what will happen".

"We have a very confidential relationship between us and him and his agents," he added. "We will discuss it."

Watzke also asserted that Dortmund - who are third in the German top flight - will not be swayed by the size of any offer they may receive for Sancho, who began his career at Watford.

"It's not a question of money," said Watzke. "For us, it would be the best position if he stays at Borussia Dortmund.

"We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon."