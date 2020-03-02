Daniel Sturridge: England forward's contract terminated at Trabzonspor

From the section

Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances during a six-year stay at Liverpool

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has left Turkish side Trabzonspor eight months into a three-year contract.

The club said his contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

The England international - who has also played for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton and West Brom - won the Champions League with Liverpool last season before being released.

The 30-year-old had played 16 times this season and scored seven goals.