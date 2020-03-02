Neil Critchley: Blackpool name Liverpool Under-23 coach as new boss

Breaking news

League One club Blackpool have named Liverpool Under-23 coach Neil Critchley as their new boss on a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Critchley, 41, twice took charge of Liverpool's first team this season, for a League Cup defeat by Aston Villa and then a FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Shrewsbury.

He succeeds Simon Grayson at Bloomfield Road after he was sacked in February.

Critchley takes over a side that are 13th in the League One table.

More to follow.

