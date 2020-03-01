Coronavirus: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona is sixth Serie A match called off this week

Fans from Atalanta, who are based in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, were screened before their game at Lecce earlier on Sunday

Sampdoria's match against Hellas Verona on Monday has become the sixth Serie A game this week to be postponed because of coronavirus.

The league said it has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 13 May alongside the five other games, including Juventus' game at home to Inter Milan.

Earlier, fans from Atalanta were screened for symptoms as they entered the stadium at Lecce before a 7-2 win.

The virus has killed 34 people and infected more than 1,600 in Italy.

The Italian government has stopped sporting activity in the northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, which have been worst hit, until 8 March, unless they are held behind closed doors.

It follows last weekend's disruption when four Serie A games in Milan, Bergamo, Verona and Turin were suspended and Serie B side Cremonese drove 300 miles to Ascoli, only to be sent home upon arrival.

Then on Thursday, Inter Milan's Europa League victory over Ludogorets was played behind closed doors at San Siro Stadium.