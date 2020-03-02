Freddie Woodman: Swansea's on-loan Newcastle goalkeeper is not thinking about future

Freddie Woodman (L) has played every minute of Swansea City's Championship season so far under Steve Cooper (R)

Freddie Woodman says he is not looking beyond Swansea City's Championship play-off bid despite uncertainty over his long-term future.

Goalkeeper Woodman has impressed since joining Swansea on a year-long loan from Newcastle United.

Swans boss Steve Cooper would like to keep Woodman, but for now the 22-year-old is not contemplating next season.

"I have got 10 games left here at Swansea and I am going to enjoy every minute of it," Woodman said.

"I have done that for the last 36 games. I have enjoyed playing for this team and this club so I don't look any further ahead."

Newcastle extended Woodman's contract until 2021 before sanctioning the Swansea loan last August.

As it stands the former England Under-21 player is due to return to Tyneside this summer.

Newcastle currently have three senior keepers in Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot.

Freddie Woodman saved Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty at Fulham only for the Championship's top striker to head in a late winner

But even if the Premier League club are prepared to let Woodman leave permanently this summer, Swansea may struggle to secure a deal because of financial restraints at the Liberty Stadium.

Woodman, one of Cooper's most consistent performers this season, has made penalty saves in Swansea's last two games.

He repelled Aleksandar Mitrovic's late spot-kick at Fulham last Wednesday only for the Serbian's stoppage-time goal to give the Cottagers a 1-0 win.

At Blackburn on Saturday, Woodman saved Danny Graham's 67th-minute penalty to preserve Swansea's 2-1 lead, but Bradley Johnson's deflected goal in added time earned Rovers a point.

"Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn't and it hasn't gone for me this week," Woodman told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's not nice to take, but we have to stick together and keep going.

"We have picked up a point. We are heading in the right direction, we are playing well. It's going to turn sooner or later."

The Blackburn draw means ninth-placed Swansea are four points adrift of the play-offs ahead of next Saturday's meeting with leaders West Bromwich Albion.

"We are going to give it everything," Woodman added. "We will try to pick up as many points as we can and get in that top six."