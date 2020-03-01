Lecce 2-7 Atalanta: Bergamo club score seven for third time in four months

Atalanta have now scored 70 Serie A goals this season - 10 more than any other club

Atalanta hit seven goals in a Serie A game for third time this season - as their fans were checked for coronavirus symptoms before kick-off at Lecce.

The game was 2-2 at half-time, with Lecce's Giulio Donati scoring at both ends, Duvan Zapata scoring the first goal of a hat-trick and Riccardo Saponara netting for the hosts.

But Josip Ilicic put Atalanta ahead and then set up Zapata's next two goals.

Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi scored in the final five minutes.

Atalanta fans were checked for coronavirus symptoms before they were allowed into the ground

Atalanta, who are fourth in the table, have now scored 70 goals in Serie A. They were last season's Italian top goalscorers with 77 goals.

The team also won 7-1 at home to Udinese in October and 7-0 at Torino in January. The only other time they had ever scored seven in a Serie A game was in 1952.

It was one of only five matches played in Serie A this weekend because of the coronavirus.

Fans from Atalanta - who are based in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, which has had deaths from the virus - were screened for symptoms as they came into the stadium.