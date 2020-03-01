Transfer rumours: Sancho, Foster, Smalling, Koulibaly, Mertens

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 19, is not thinking about his future despite speculation linking him with a summer move to Manchester United or Liverpool. (Mail)

Tottenham are lining up a summer move for Watford's Ben Foster. The 36-year-old England goalkeeper is out of contract at Vicarage Road this summer. (Sun)

Spurs also want to beat Roma to the permanent signing of Manchester United's Chris Smalling. The England defender, 30, is currently on a season's loan at the Italian club. (Calciomercato, in Italian)

United are in pole position to sign Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegal international, 26, is also wanted by Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Express, via Corriere dello Sport)

United are also keeping tabs on Stoke City defender Nathan Collins. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, 18, has only made 12 first-team appearances for the Potters. (Sun)

Chelsea target Dries Mertens, 31, is close to signing a new deal at Napoli. The Belgium forward's contract is up this summer. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could have a small transfer budget this summer if they miss out on Champions League football next season amid reports of poor financial results at the club. (Goal)

On-loan Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth is on the radar of Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Newcastle. The 24-year-old is on loan in Turkey from Crystal Palace. (HITC)

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta thinks the Serie A season may not be finished if they cannot find a solution to the coronavirus crisis. (Mail).