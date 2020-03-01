Hearts review CCTV to find fan after coin thrown at Zdenek Zlamal
Hearts are examining footage to find the supporter who threw a coin at their goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal in their Scottish Cup win over Rangers.
The Czech was hit in the chest by a two-pence piece thrown from the Rangers section of the ground late in the second half with the hosts 1-0 up.
Footage also shows another coin narrowly missing the player as he attempts to take a goal kick.
Daniel Stendel's side won the game to reach the semi-finals.
It comes a year after Zlamal was targeted with a coin by a Celtic fan at Tynecastle in a 2-1 win for the Glasgow club.
The 34-year-old was also punched in an Edinburgh derby by a Hibs fan, who was given a football banning order for a year and ordered to perform unpaid work.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.