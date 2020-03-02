Beth England: Chelsea & England striker's rise from 'not fitting in' to prolific scorer

Beth England (left) has scored 58 goals since the start of the 2017-18 season

Chelsea's dramatic late win in the Women's Continental League Cup final saw the Londoners become just the third side after Arsenal and Manchester City to lift all three modern-day domestic trophies.

And for the player who scored that 92nd-minute winner, it capped a journey that has seen her transformed from a left-back that struggled to fit in with the Blues to England's most in-form striker.

Beth England's last-minute goal was her 21st for Chelsea this season, sealing their first victory in the competition, and puts her in the mix to be one of the key players for national team boss Phil Neville at the upcoming SheBelieves Cup.

'She didn't fit in at Chelsea'

"Beth England's story is incredible," former England striker and team-mate Eniola Aluko told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

"I remember in 2015, we were in a training session and she was playing at left-back, or on the left of a 3-5-2. She didn't fit in at Chelsea. She didn't know what she was doing in terms of her career."

England broke into the Doncaster Rovers Belles first team as a 17-year-old in 2011 and her 13 goals helped the Yorkshire club win promotion to the top flight in 2015.

There were high hopes for her when she earned a move to then-Women's Super League champions Chelsea the following year.

But initially it did not happen for her at Chelsea as she came to terms with a move away from her home county and competed with internationals such as Aluko, Fran Kirby and Ji So-yun for a place in the Chelsea side.

So, England moved to Liverpool on loan for the 2017-18 season in search of an opportunity to make a bigger impact.

The Reds finished in mid-table, but she shone with 14 goals in 20 matches - only national team stars Kirby, Beth Mead and Ellen White scored more.

She returned to Chelsea last season and hit 22 goals, third only behind Vivianne Miedema's record haul of 29 goals from 28 games and Nikita Parris with 24 in the WSL's list of top scorers.

"I love the story because she had to earn it," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told BBC Sport.

"There was absolutely no way I was going to give it to her easily, no way, she will tell you that I'm sure.

"There's nothing more joyful when a player who you don't really know if they are going to be able to cut it at the top level gets their head down and put everything into their career.

"The talent was always there but now you are starting to see the fruit of hard work and perseverance and I really think England have got a player that can add something to them going to the next stage."

'I have always been a grafter'

Beth England scored her first international goal in her third appearance for the Lionesses when they lost 2-1 to Brazil last October

So what does England herself think of her rise from good prospect to a forward who has exploded on the scene this season?

"Everyone's journey is different. Mine has neither been easy, nor it has just been a long old roll," she told BBC Sport.

"I have always been a grafter. My parents brought me up to never give up and be a worker and thankfully I am getting results for that and Emma is starting to, especially this season, really show her faith in me leading that front line as a nine.

"A lot of people that know me know my confidence was always something I did battle with, and I have had a lot of people and help to try to boost that. Thankfully I am in a position now where I am much more grown up, I would say, mentally as well as physically.

"I'm used to the game and how it is changing and just the faith Emma is putting in me to lead that frontline is a testament to that in itself and I am thankful to be at this club and play for this team."

England received her first international call-up in August last year, having just missed out on a place in the World Cup squad.

She has scored twice in five appearances so far and is targeting this month's SheBelieves Cup in the United States, where England will defend the trophy against the hosts, former World Cup winners Japan and Spain.

"I'm really excited," she said.

"I'd be buzzing if we could bring the trophy back because I think the performances at the back end of last season weren't a credit to how well I know this England team can play, so fingers crossed we go out there as a team and absolutely smash it and bring the trophy back home again."

If England the player can repeat her domestic goalscoring form in the international arena, there is every chance England the team could be flying back from the USA with that trophy.