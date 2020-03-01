Michael Flynn: Newport County boss says he is fighting to keep his job

Michael Flynn's Newport are 13 points adrift of the League Two play-off places after their mauling at Oldham

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says he is fighting to save his job after his team's poor form continued with a 5-0 hammering at Oldham.

The Exiles, who were League Two play-off finalists last May, are 16th in the table with a dozen games remaining this season.

Flynn, 39, has been Newport boss for three years.

"I have got 12 games probably to convince the board that I am the one to keep in charge," he said.

The Oldham thrashing came on the back of a 4-2 loss at Grimsby.

Newport have won just once in seven league matches and have managed only four victories in their last 21 fourth-tier outings.

"We have got another 12 games and it's probably a different 12 games now for me," Flynn added.

"It's three years on. When you first come in you want to make an impression and show you can do the job. I have done that.

"Now I have got to dig in, try to keep hold of my job for 12 games. I am not one of these to shy away from it. You are all going to ask me in a week or two or whatever."

Former Newport player Flynn memorably saved his home-city club from relegation to the Conference after taking charge in March 2017.

They finished in mid-table the following year before a fine late-season run led them to 2018-19 play-off final, where they were beaten by Tranmere.

Flynn's Newport team have enjoyed a number of notable cup successes, beating the likes of Leicester City, Leeds and Middlesbrough and taking Tottenham to a replay.

But Flynn offered no excuses after his injury-hit team were embarrassed at Oldham.

"Not good enough - second in every department," he said.

"It was dreadful. I will take full responsibility for it. I put the team out. I've brought them here. It's all my fault."