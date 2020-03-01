Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Alfredo Morelos, Rangers, Hearts, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe insists manager Steven Gerrard is the right man to take Rangers forward and vows to keep faith with team-mate Alfredo Morelos, who missed yesterday's cup defeat at Hearts after reporting back a day late from a trip to Colombia. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was hit with a coin thrown from Rangers fans behind his goal during the Scottish Cup quarter final at Tynecastle. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard dropped top scorer Alfredo Morelos - then insisted only his Rangers team-mates could answer whether the Colombian had let them all down. (Sun)

Manager Daniel Stendel revealed how two weeks of defensive training helped Hearts beat Rangers to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Celtic team-mate Simon Donnelly provides a positive update on Jackie McNamara's condition after the ex-Scotland international defender collapsed and was hospitalised last month. (Herald)

Stevie May is getting back to his best at St Johnstone and manager Tommy Wright reckons it's because he has rediscovered the selfish streak all the great scorers need. (Sunday Mail)

Wingers James Forrest ranks Celtic's loss to Copenhagen in the Europa League as worse than the Cluj Champions League shocker earlier this season. (Sunday Mail)

Captain Steven Naismith is urging his Hearts team-mates to focus on combining league survival with Scottish Cup glory for injured defender John Souttar. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin insists only "one team tried to play football" after his side were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Aberdeen. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers will make Leon King one of the best paid youngsters in the club's history when the 16-year-old signs his first professional contract until 2022 this week. (Sunday Mail)

Dundee have made a near-£2m loss as they desperately fight to regain Premiership status in the coming weeks. (Sunday Mail)

A Home Office ruling means non-EU players are no longer allowed to play in the SWPL, ruling out three American students who were signed by Forfar Farmington and Spartans. (Herald)