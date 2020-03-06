Championship
Derby15:00Blackburn
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Blackburn Rovers

Derby County's Tom Lawrence in action
Tom Lawrence scored twice in Derby's 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 14:45 GMT on Sunday

Derby County striker Tom Lawrence is a doubt after coming off at half-time in the 3-0 home FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on Thursday.

But defender Andre Wisdom could return following illness.

Blackburn Rovers will once again be without defenders Derrick Williams (calf) and Darragh Lenihan (suspended).

Midfield trio Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby (both knee) and Corry Evans (fractured skull) remain long-term absentees.

Match facts

  • Derby have won none of their past five league games against Blackburn (D1 L4), failing to score in each of their last four.
  • Blackburn are looking to win three consecutive league games against Derby for the first time since February 1992.
  • Derby County have lost only one of their previous 17 home matches in all competitions (W10 D6), a 1-0 defeat to Millwall in December.
  • Since losing 1-0 against Derby as West Brom manager in the 2007 Championship play-off final, Tony Mowbray has lost just one of nine Championship meetings against the Rams (W6 D2 L1).
  • Derby's Chris Martin has been directly involved in six goals in his previous six Championship matches (3 goals, 3 assists), assisting three goals in the first half of their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out.
  • Blackburn Rovers haven't drawn four consecutive league games since March 2017.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
View full Championship table

