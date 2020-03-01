Rangers: 'major question marks' over mentality - Steven Thompson

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Serious question marks' at Rangers - Steven Thompson

There are "major question marks" over Rangers players' mentality after their Scottish Cup exit to Hearts, says former Ibrox striker Steven Thompson.

Oliver Bozanic's goal at Tynecastle meant Rangers went out in the quarter-finals for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, a poor domestic start to 2020 has Steven Gerrard's side 12 points off Celtic in the league, albeit with a game in hand, despite Europa League progression to the last 16.

"They lack leadership," said Thompson.

On Wednesday, Rangers beat Sporting Braga 1-0 in Portugal to win 4-2 on aggregate, setting up a tie with German giants Bayer Leverkusen.

However, three days later they were humbled in Edinburgh.

"It's just remarkable that in 2020 Rangers have been so Jekyll and Hyde," Thompson told BBC Scotland's Sportscene.

"You look at the performance during the week in Europe, they were magnificent to a man. And there has to be serious question marks about the players now about their mentality. How they can go from that level of performance to [Saturday], being put out - their only remaining realistic opportunity of getting silverware this season.

"So there's major question marks about the players. When things aren't going well for them on the pitch they lack leadership and they lack people that can go and drag a result out of something.

"For Steven Gerrard, the season barring Europe is done so he's got to start planning for next season now. Really poor stuff from Rangers."

Gerrard had explained that Alfredo Morelos, 23, was allowed to return to his Colombian homeland last week but reported back 24 hours late. And the Rangers manager responded by leaving him out of the match day squad altogether.

"It's poor from Morelos and I think it shows good discipline from Steven Gerrard to leave him out, good leadership," said Thompson.

"But it was a big gamble because he's a very important player for Rangers."