Liverpool job was 'a dream come true' - Massey after joining Fifa

Andy Massey helps Liverpool injured goalkeeper Alisson against Norwich City at the start of the season

Andy Massey, former head of medical services at Liverpool, has thanked the club after moving to Fifa as medical director.

The Northern Irishman joined Liverpool's backroom team permanently in 2015 after spells as the club's Academy and first-team doctor.

Massey started with Fifa on 1 March and will lead football's governing body's medical and anti-doping team.

"Thank you LFC, it has been a dream come true," Massey posted on Twitter.

Bangor native Massey, 40, has been credited with reducing the number of injuries at Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp was appointed manager in October 2015 and has been heavily involved in Liverpool's recent domestic and Champions League success.

A former centre-half, Massey was a Northern Ireland schoolboy international and had spells as a player in the Irish League with Linfield and Bangor.

After finishing playing due to injury, he was the team doctor for the Belfast Giants in ice hockey's Elite League, returning to football with the Irish Football Association before taking up a role with the Anfield club.

'I am in awe of you all'

"Seven years ago I made one of the best decisions of my life, in accepting a job offer at Liverpool," Massey's post on Twitter continued.

"I have been fortunate enough to do a job I love for a club I have grown to love.

"To the supporters, you made every game an aspiration come true for me.

"To Jurgen and his coaches, what an amazing group you guys are.

"Your dedication and knowledge is only matched by your humility and humour.

Massey has been present for Liverpool's recent success under Jurgen Klopp

"To the players, past and present, genuinely you have made my job as easy as it could be, and for this I am eternally thankful.

"I hope the success continues as a reward for the enthusiasm I have witnessed in every training session, day in and day out.

"You have taken commitment to a new level and I am in awe of you all.

"Finally to my colleagues in the medical and sports science departments, thanks for all your hard work over the years.

"I have been fortunate to work with some amazing clinicians and even better people. I have learned a lot from every one of you.

"If working at Fifa is half as rewarding then I will be a lucky man."