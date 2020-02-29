Scotland: Nicola Docherty and Amy Muir replace Jen Beattie and Chloe Arthur in squad

Pinatar Cup Dates: 4-10 March 2020 Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain Coverage: Live on BBC ALBA and the BBC Sport Scotland website

Nicola Docherty and Amy Muir have been added to the Scotland squad for the Pinatar Cup after the withdrawals of Jennifer Beattie and Chloe Arthur.

Rangers full-back Docherty, 27, has not been capped since the 3-3 draw with Argentina in last summer's World Cup.

Uncapped Hibs midfielder Muir, 19, was called up for a Euro 2021 qualifier in August, but pulled out of the squad 24 hours later through injury.

Scotland face Ukraine, Iceland and Northern Ireland in Spain.

West Ham forward Martha Thomas and Glasgow City midfielder Sam Kerr are also eyeing international debuts, but Arsenal's 137-cap midfielder Kim Little, Fiona Brown and Lana Clelland are out injured.