Amuneke loses job as coach of Egypt's El-Makkasa after less than a month in role

By Tarek Talaat

Football Writer, Egypt

Emmanuel Amuneke
Emmanuel Amuneke was appointed as head coach of Egyptian Premier League side El-Makkasa on 2 February.

Egyptian side Misr El-Makkasa have confirmed that former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke has been removed from his job as head coach after less than a month in the role.

El-Makkasa only announced the appointment of Amuneke on 2 February after they ended the contract of former coach Ahmed Hossam Mido.

The club issued a statement on Sunday, naming Ehab Galal as the new coach with Amuneke taking over another position at the club.

"We reached an agreement with Ehab Galal to lead the team and he will start on Monday as the team prepares to play against Aswan in the Egyptian League," the statement said.

"Amuneke will be the director of the club's academies that we are planning to launch across Africa - the first of which was recently opened in Tanzania", El-Makkasa added.

Amuneke led El-Makkasa in three games in his short tenure - against Smouha and Al Entag Al Harbi which both ended in 1-1 draws and then a 0-1 defeat to Tala'ea El Gaish in the Egyptian Cup.

El-Makkasa are struggling in the Egyptian league, lying in 16th place on 14 points .

