Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 16Rudy
- 6Nordtveit
- 21Hübner
- 17ZuberSubstituted forKramaricat 45'minutes
- 11Grillitsch
- 18Samassékou
- 29Skov
- 14Baumgartner
- 7Bruun LarsenSubstituted forRibeiro dos Santosat 30'minutes
- 9Bebou
Substitutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 4Bicakcic
- 12Pentke
- 25Akpoguma
- 27Kramaric
- 31Ribeiro dos Santos
- 35Beier
- 38Posch
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengSubstituted forTolissoat 45'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 22Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 10Coutinho
- 35Zirkzee
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 18Goretzka
- 21Hernández
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 34Batista Meier
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robert Skov.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 5. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Jérôme Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Andrej Kramaric replaces Steven Zuber.
Half Time
First Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Zirkzee.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but David Alaba is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.
Attempt saved. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 4. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Lucas Ribeiro replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Bruun Larsen (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross.
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München).
Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt saved. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Hübner.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ihlas Bebou.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastian Rudy.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 3. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Alphonso Davies is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).