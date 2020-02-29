Italian Serie A
Lazio2Bologna0

Lazio v Bologna

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 26Radu
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Leiva
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forParoloat 61'minutes
  • 22Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forCataldiat 75'minutes
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 5J Lukaku
  • 8Anderson
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 16Parolo
  • 20Caicedo
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 32Cataldi
  • 34Adekanye
  • 49Soares Silva
  • 93Vavro

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 13BaniBooked at 4mins
  • 23LarangeiraBooked at 54minsSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 71'minutes
  • 4Denswil
  • 16Poli
  • 30SchoutenBooked at 11minsSubstituted forSansoneat 58'minutes
  • 7OrsoliniSubstituted forSantanderat 59'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 21Soriano
  • 99Barrow
  • 24Palacio

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 5Medel
  • 6Bonini
  • 8Domínguez
  • 9Santander
  • 10Sansone
  • 17Skov Olsen
  • 25Corbo
  • 26Juwara
  • 34Baldursson
  • 97Sarr
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Stefano Denswil.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicola Sansone with a cross.

Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Joaquín Correa.

Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jony (Lazio).

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Danilo.

Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).

VAR Decision: No Goal Lazio 2-0 Bologna.

GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

Offside, Bologna. Andrea Poli tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Palacio is caught offside.

Booking

Federico Santander (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Federico Santander (Bologna).

Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Federico Santander (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Leiva following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Luis Alberto.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Musa Barrow (Bologna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Santander.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Riccardo Orsolini.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Nicola Sansone replaces Jerdy Schouten.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jony with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Mattia Bani.

Booking

Danilo (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danilo (Bologna).

Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

VAR Decision: No Goal Lazio 2-0 Bologna.

GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Stefano Denswil (Bologna) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

Hand ball by Stefano Denswil (Bologna).

Attempt saved. Stefano Denswil (Bologna) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Patric.

Attempt blocked. Jony (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Patric (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Danilo.

Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerdy Schouten.

