Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Mark-Anthony Kaye tries a through ball, but Brian Rodríguez is caught offside.
Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CF
Line-ups
Los Angeles Football Club
- 1Vermeer
- 27Blackmon
- 5Jakovic
- 4Segura
- 2Harvey
- 7Blessing
- 8Ginella
- 14Kaye
- 10Vela
- 9Rossi
- 17Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 11Cifuentes
- 12Palacios
- 13Abdussalam
- 15Guido
- 19Duke
- 20Atuesta
- 23Sisniega
Inter Miami CF
- 31Robles
- 2Powell
- 29R Torres
- 5Figal
- 22Sweat
- 6Trapp
- 13Ulloa
- 7Morgan
- 10Pizarro
- 11Pellegrini
- 19Robinson
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 4Makoun
- 12Agudelo
- 16Argudo
- 20DeLaGarza
- 24Nguyen
- 33Ambrose
- Referee:
- Allen Chapman
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Los Angeles Football Club 1, Inter Miami CF 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Los Angeles Football Club 1, Inter Miami CF 0.
Goal!
Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 1, Inter Miami CF 0. Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodolfo Pizarro with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Inter Miami CF. Conceded by Latif Blessing.
Attempt blocked. Victor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Morgan.
Foul by Tristan Blackmon (Los Angeles Football Club).
Matías Pellegrini (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark-Anthony Kaye.
Foul by Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club).
Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tristan Blackmon (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Vela.
Hand ball by Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami CF).
Corner, Inter Miami CF. Conceded by Eddie Segura.
Attempt saved. Matías Pellegrini (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Inter Miami CF. Ben Sweat tries a through ball, but Rodolfo Pizarro is caught offside.
Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Wil Trapp.
Foul by Eddie Segura (Los Angeles Football Club).
Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club).
Victor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Francisco Ginella (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Harvey (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Latif Blessing.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Ulloa.
Hand ball by Wil Trapp (Inter Miami CF).
Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matías Pellegrini (Inter Miami CF).
Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Carlos Vela tries a through ball, but Brian Rodríguez is caught offside.
Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF).
Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Nicolás Figal.
Attempt missed. Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Sweat.
Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wil Trapp (Inter Miami CF).
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Wil Trapp with a cross following a corner.