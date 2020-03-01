United States Major League Soccer
Los Angeles Football Club1Inter Miami CF0

Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CF

Line-ups

Los Angeles Football Club

  • 1Vermeer
  • 27Blackmon
  • 5Jakovic
  • 4Segura
  • 2Harvey
  • 7Blessing
  • 8Ginella
  • 14Kaye
  • 10Vela
  • 9Rossi
  • 17Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 11Cifuentes
  • 12Palacios
  • 13Abdussalam
  • 15Guido
  • 19Duke
  • 20Atuesta
  • 23Sisniega

Inter Miami CF

  • 31Robles
  • 2Powell
  • 29R Torres
  • 5Figal
  • 22Sweat
  • 6Trapp
  • 13Ulloa
  • 7Morgan
  • 10Pizarro
  • 11Pellegrini
  • 19Robinson

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 4Makoun
  • 12Agudelo
  • 16Argudo
  • 20DeLaGarza
  • 24Nguyen
  • 33Ambrose
Referee:
Allen Chapman

Match Stats

Home TeamLos Angeles Football ClubAway TeamInter Miami CF
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Mark-Anthony Kaye tries a through ball, but Brian Rodríguez is caught offside.

Second Half

Second Half begins Los Angeles Football Club 1, Inter Miami CF 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Los Angeles Football Club 1, Inter Miami CF 0.

Goal!

Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 1, Inter Miami CF 0. Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodolfo Pizarro with a cross.

Attempt saved. Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Inter Miami CF. Conceded by Latif Blessing.

Attempt blocked. Victor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Morgan.

Foul by Tristan Blackmon (Los Angeles Football Club).

Matías Pellegrini (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark-Anthony Kaye.

Foul by Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club).

Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Tristan Blackmon (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Vela.

Hand ball by Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami CF).

Corner, Inter Miami CF. Conceded by Eddie Segura.

Attempt saved. Matías Pellegrini (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, Inter Miami CF. Ben Sweat tries a through ball, but Rodolfo Pizarro is caught offside.

Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Wil Trapp.

Foul by Eddie Segura (Los Angeles Football Club).

Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club).

Victor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Francisco Ginella (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Harvey (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Latif Blessing.

Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Ulloa.

Hand ball by Wil Trapp (Inter Miami CF).

Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matías Pellegrini (Inter Miami CF).

Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Carlos Vela tries a through ball, but Brian Rodríguez is caught offside.

Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF).

Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Nicolás Figal.

Attempt missed. Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Sweat.

Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wil Trapp (Inter Miami CF).

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Wil Trapp with a cross following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st March 2020

  • Los Angeles Football ClubLos Angeles Football Club1Inter Miami CFInter Miami CF0
  • Nashville SCNashville SC1Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC2
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FCVancouver Whitecaps FC1Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas City3
  • Columbus Crew SCColumbus Crew SC1New York City FCNew York City FC0
  • New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls3FC CincinnatiFC Cincinnati2
  • Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC2Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FC1

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New York Red Bulls11003213
2Atlanta United FC11002113
3Montreal Impact11002113
4Columbus Crew SC11001013
5Toronto FC10102201
6Orlando City SC10100001
7FC Cincinnati100123-10
8D.C. United100112-10
9Chicago Fire FC100112-10
10New England Revolution100112-10
11Inter Miami CF100101-10
12New York City FC100101-10
13Philadelphia Union100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Kansas City11003123
2FC Dallas11002023
3Colorado Rapids11002113
4Seattle Sounders FC11002113
5Los Angeles Football Club11001013
6San Jose Earthquakes10102201
7Houston Dynamo10101101
8LA Galaxy10101101
9Real Salt Lake10100001
10Minnesota United FC00000000
11Portland Timbers00000000
12Nashville SC100112-10
13Vancouver Whitecaps FC100113-20
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you