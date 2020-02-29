Offside and handball laws under Ifab review along with concussion substitutions

Video assistant referee controversies prompted Arsene Wenger, now Fifa's chief of global football development, to support changes to the offside rule

Football's rule-makers are to review the offside law in order to "foster the spirit of attacking play".

The decision was made at the annual general meeting of The International Football Association Board (Ifab).

The organisation, meeting in Belfast, also approved clarifications to the handball law to "differentiate more clearly" between the arm and shoulder.

And substitutions for concussion cases are to be trialled, potentially at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

It appears likely that permanent substitutions would be the preferred option rather than a temporary substitution while a 10-minute assessment is carried out.

Offside decisions have come under closer scrutiny in Premier League this season following the introduction of the video assistant referee.

The time spent reaching a decision over marginal calls earlier in the season prompted Ifab general secretary Lukas Brud to reiterate that VAR systems should only be used to correct "clear and obvious errors".

Earlier this month, Fifa's chief of global football development Arsene Wenger said there might be room to the change the offside law "a little bit" in response to video assistant referee controversy.

The former Arsenal manager wants to refine the rules to favour the attacking player, saying they should be deemed onside if any part of their body that can score a goal is at least level with the defender, even if other parts are in front.

Wenger's calls for the introduction of what has been dubbed a 'daylight' offside rule have since been backed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

He said that principle was backed by the rest of the Ifab.

"It has been received very positively," said Infantino after Saturday's meeting. "That is why we decided to study this further, to debate it in different panels and with different stakeholders to elaborate a protocol.

"Obviously the philosophy of fostering attacking football always has to guide us. We have to be aware of tradition but it is true the offside rule has evolved over time.

"We will look into providing strikers more goalscoring opportunities and that's why I think the feeling in the room and the feedback in the room was positive. But we have to test it."