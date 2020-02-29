'I saw a bottle going in' - Referee Andrew Davey on Gerard Doherty red

Gerard Doherty and Stephen Baxter were sent off by Andrew Davey after the final whistle

Referee Andrew Davey has said he spotted Crusaders goalkeeper Gerard Doherty throw "at least one" bottle into the crowd after Saturday's Irish Cup quarter-final defeat at Glentoran.

Glentoran scored a controversial late penalty at the Oval to knock the holders out of the competition.

Davey said Doherty was shown a straight red card for "violent conduct" after retaliating to Glentoran fans.

Crusaders also had Jordan Forsythe and manager Stephen Baxter sent off.

Baxter refused the opportunity for an interview after the match in east Belfast.

"I saw a bottle going in, at least one," said Davey on the incident between Glentoran fans and Doherty after the final whistle.

"There was some coming in from the crowd as well, but obviously he should not have reacted the way he has.

"He was booked for dissent beforehand but it was a straight red card for violent conduct."

Davey also confirmed that Baxter was sent off and not Crues captain Jordan Owens, who were both speaking to the referee at full-time.

Baxter was the recipient of the third red card after Jordan Forsythe was sent off in injury time for pushing a ball boy.

"Stephen Baxter was sent off for confrontation on the field of play," said Davey.

"Jordan was polite and I was happy to talk to him, but the other people around didn't help the scenario."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was present at the Oval

After going ahead through Jamie McGonigle in the first half, Glens captain Marcus Kane equalised with 22 minutes to play.

On 86 minutes, Davey initially signalling for a corner when Robbie McDaid's cross struck the arm of Jarlath O'Rourke to the protest of the Glentoran players.

However after consulting with fourth official Raymond Crangle, Davey pointed to the spot and McDaid tucked away the winning goal.

"The ball is crossed in and I am not 100 percent sure. My gut reaction is that it hits a hand," added Davey.

"I've asked the assistant straight away but his view is blocked by the person who hits the cross.

"He says he is not 100 percent sure and he doesn't know where it has hit him so he says it's a corner.

"I say it's a corner too quick, to which the fourth official has intervened and says 'it's hands for me'.

"The players' reaction tells me it is a handball and the fourth official says it is '100 percent'.

"It's a freak one where the person crossing the ball has blocked the assistant's view and he can't see the body."