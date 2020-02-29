Bastien Hery: Linfield midfielder called into Madagascar squad

Bastien Hery has featured 21 times in the league for Linfield and scored two goals.

Linfield midfielder Bastien Hery has been called into Madagascar's squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Blues top the Irish Premiership with eight games remaining but Hery is set to miss the their opening post-split fixture after his call-up.

Madagascar face Ivory Coast on 23 March before the return fixture in Antananarivo four days later.

The Barea top Group L after winning their opening two qualifying games.

Hery, 27, joined David Healy's men from Waterford in the summer and was instrumental in Linfield's impressive run Europa League qualifying.

He has been a regular in Linfield's midfield and has scored two goals in 21 league appearances for the Windsor Park outfit.