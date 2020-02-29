Dundee v Arbroath postponed after heavy rain

From the section

The Scottish Championship match between Dundee and Arbroath has been postponed after a pitch inspection at Dens Park.

In League One, Stranraer v Peterhead was called off on Friday and rescheduled for 17 March.

There is a pitch inspection planned for Brechin City v Stirling Albion in League Two.

Dumbarton v Raith Rovers goes ahead after an inspection, as does Albion Rovers v Elgin City.

MATCHES OFF

Scottish Championship

Dundee v Arbroath

Scottish League One

Stranraer v Peterhead