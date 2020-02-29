Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Copenhagen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

League leaders Celtic would not be guaranteed the Premiership title if coronavirus leads to mass cancellation of sports events, with no specific provision in the SPFL rule book to cover such a scenario. (Sun)

Hibs head coach Jack Ross insists he isn't going to get uptight over the issue of three successive missed penalties after another spurned from the spot in the 5-2 cup victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has introduced goggles and rope to training in a bid to improve his struggling team's defending. (Sun)

Copenhagen players have accused Scottish police of heavy-handed tactics after Michael Santos was charged with an alleged assault on an officer at Celtic Park on Thursday. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard should have kept captain James Tavernier on penalties, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Sun)

Hearts defender John Souttar says a Scottish Cup win over Rangers this evening could be a turning point as the club aim to escape the threat of relegation. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jermain Defoe, who has been out with a calf injury since the end of January, could return for Rangers in today's Scottish Cup visit to Hearts. (Daily Record)

Celtic forward Mohamed Elyounoussi claims only a quadruple treble would make up for the club's Europa League exit to Copenhagen. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is challenging defender George Edmundson to kick on from his man of the match display in Braga. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen have increased their scouting and recruitment budget in a bid to source more talent from both overseas and British leagues. (Evening Express)

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has told teenage midfielder Reegan Mimnaugh to force his way into the side for the relegation run-in. (Daily Express, print edition)